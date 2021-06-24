Silverstone will welcome a capacity crowd of 140,000 spectators at the British Grand Prix next month.

The crowd will be the largest for a sporting event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Silverstone announced the news and are confident the event can be held safely at full capacity.

"This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July,” Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said.

"Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer."

Wembley is set to host 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 and next week Wimbledon will start with a 50% capacity crowd before eventually allowing full capacity for the finals.

UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden said the return of major crowds was a testament to the vaccine rollout.

He said: "Through our successful vaccine rollout and ambitious Events Research Programme we are continuing to make progress, and events like this will pave the way for everyone to enjoy live sport and culture together safely once more."

Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to win his eighth British Grand Prix and the race is scheduled for July 18.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali was full of praise for the decision to allow a full crowd to attend the race.

“It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday,” he said.

“I want to express my huge appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Silverstone’s Managing Director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome.

“All of the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone and we can’t wait to be there in July.”

