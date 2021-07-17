Max Verstappen insists he is ignoring any attempts from Lewis Hamilton to get under his skin.

Hamilton has a 32-point gap to try make up between him and Verstappen, but his rival insists mind games will not work.

“Good, everything’s fine,” Verstappen told the Daily Mail about his relationship with Hamilton.

There’s mutual respect. It’s just that we live different lives, so that limits how much we could meet away from the track anyway.

“I don’t pay any attention to mind games. These things don’t bother me. I just focus on the track in the best way possible. Anything beyond that is not relevant to me.”

Verstappen also appeared to aim a dig at Hamilton and his huge profile, saying he is not interested in hanging with famous people.

“I wouldn’t hang out with celebs just for my profile,” he said.

“With some well-known people you can strike a good connection and build up a friendship, but I would only meet those I think are friends.

“I won’t call them mates when they are not mates, but just famous people. I want to spend time with family and real friends.

I don’t spend too much time checking my Twitter or Instagram accounts to see how many followers I have or worry about how many ‘likes’ my posts get.

“I am not interested in that. If I am in Holland, which is not often, I mostly stay in the house, again with family and friends.”

The British Grand Prix will see the introduction of the Sprint race which will decide the grid placings for the main race on Saturday.

There is a huge 29 points on offer at Silverstone, Hamilton’s home turf, but Verstappen insists the 140,000 capacity crowd won’t bother him.

“I don’t get intimidated,” Verstappen said about the Silverstone crowd.

“But I don’t want to make any predictions about the season. It is difficult to call. So many things come into it.”

