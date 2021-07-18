Lewis Hamilton promised Mercedes will come back stronger after slipping up in the Sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton is 32 points behind Verstappen in the race for the Championship and had a morale boosting Friday practise session wiped out by his poor Sprint performance.

British Grand Prix "I'm so grateful' - Emotional Hamilton pays tribute to Silverstone fans YESTERDAY AT 07:58

The home favourite vowed to come back stronger ahead of Sunday’s race.

"Naturally it hasn't been the best day for us but we've been giving it absolutely everything," said Hamilton.

Tomorrow's going to be tough but just the support of the fans, even the parade lap, the roar of the crowd is just magnificent.

"I'll recharge tonight, come back stronger tomorrow.

"There's definitely things that we've learnt from today and I hope that we can improve for tomorrow,. I'll be giving it everything for everyone who turns up tomorrow and I hope we can have a closer race than we had today."

Hamilton was heard asking his team was there anymore power on the radio as he slipped behind Verstappen and the Mercedes driver explained ‘wheelspin’ was the major issue.

“I wish we could redo the start,” said Hamilton. “I gave it everything today.

“I am sorry I am not able to get the win but tomorrow we fight again. We will try to turn a negative into a positive.”

"The team tell you where you need to be, what target you need to hit with temperatures, tyres, your clutch, and I hit all those things but just had a lot of wheelspin,” he continued.

"After that I was just trying to get as close as I could but they were just too quick after that."

British Grand Prix Verstappen dismisses Hamilton's 'mind games' ahead of British GP YESTERDAY AT 07:34