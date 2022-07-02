Max Verstappen said, "I don’t care," when discussing the boos he was subjected to by the Silverstone crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Verstappen is unpopular amongst some British racing fans due to the controversial manner in which he won the Formula One championship last season ahead of the British seven-times winner, Mercedes driver Hamilton.

Ad

"It was a bit disappointing because I couldn't really understand," he said.

British Grand Prix Verstappen content with 'very good' second place at Silverstone qualifying 3 HOURS AGO

"If they want to boo, they do it. I'm always happy to be here, it's a great track, and a great atmosphere in general.

"Maybe some of them don't like me, they're all entitled to their own opinions. I don't care."

Rival Hamilton said he would prefer there was no targeting of the world champion.

"I think we're better than that. I would say we don't need to do booing," he stated.

"We've got such great fans. Our sporting fans, they feel emotions up and down. But I don't I definitely don't agree with booing. I don't think we need to do that.

"We should be here, pushing everybody. I really do appreciate the support that I have here. Maybe some of them are feeling the pain from last year still. Either way, I appreciate it."

British Grand Prix Hamilton 'disappointed' with fifth at British Grand Prix despite 'amazing crowd' 3 HOURS AGO