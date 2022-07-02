Max Verstappen still has hope for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone despite finishing behind Carlos Sainz in qualifying.

The current world champion was the second quickest, a place behind his pack-leading performance in the third qualifying session earlier in the day.

On Friday evening the Dutchman had described the inclement conditions as "tricky," an observation he repeated after the second runout on Saturday.

"It was quite a tricky qualifying, with the rain. It was raining, drying, so you had to be on the track at the right time. I think overall the car was working really well,” he said.

"In Q3 it’s always a bit of a lottery, sometimes, when you have to put the fastest lap in. I got a bit hindered on my final lap with the yellow flag unfortunately, but I think still to be on the front row is very good for us and we have a good race car in the dry and the wet."

Red Bull team principal paid tribute to his former race Sainz, describing him as a "demon" in the right conditions.

"Charles (Leclerc) had what looked like a half-spin, Max lifted for the yellow and I think he gave up about three or four tenths for it," Horner said.

"Congratulations to Carlos, he’s always been a demon in the wet. When he was a junior for us, he was always very strong in these kind of conditions, so congrats to him and we’re just pleased to be on the front row and with Checo up there on the second row as well."

