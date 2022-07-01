Mercedes driver George Russell described driving this season’s car as "riding an old bike with no suspension."

Russell was speaking to the BBC ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, and discussed the porpoising phenomenon which continues to hamper drivers.

The 24-year-old’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton has been one of the most outspoken drivers on the circuit over the problems that the bouncing vehicles cause drivers, but there is consensus that the problem needs to be addressed.

Recent rule changes were introduced in an attempt to resolve the worst of the trouble, and Russell confirmed that it was a departure from last year’s drive.

“It’s not pleasant, to say the least,” he began. “We’re experiencing between five and 10 Gs vertically through the car. I’d describe it as riding an old bike with no suspension over a rocky road, being shaken to bits, doing that at 200 miles an hour.”

Mercedes remain well off the pace on the track but they remain one of the most competitive cars compared to the rest of the pack. Last year’s champion Max Verstappen leads the way, and Russell observed the difference in class.

He said: “Max is an incredible driver and doesn’t make mistakes. Red Bull at the moment is the fastest package. We’re only about 15-20 points off second which is extraordinary considering the pace of the car has been on average a second behind our rivals.

“You can only do what you can do and you can’t make miracles happen.”

While Hamilton is struggling this season, his new stable mate believes the pair have a good relationship.

“It’s probably been better than I expected, not that I expected it to be bad at all,” he started. “We talk openly about everything, and I think it’s because we need to work together to push the team forward and we have no interest in fighting for fifth position.

“So that’s been great, but also because we’re at different stages of our career. Lewis has nothing more to prove, he’s proven everything. I’m just here to perform at my very best and so far, so good.”

Russell is looking forward to the weekend’s racing, though he said it is a bittersweet experience, saying: “It’s got it all at Silverstone, it’s the best race of the season. Personally, I can’t wait to get there. I just wish that I could have experienced it from a fan’s perspective, the speed of the car, and the festival experience of the whole weekend.”

