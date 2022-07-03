Lewis Hamilton has said he gave everything in his bid to haul in Carlos Sainz, as he claimed a “huge bonus” of a third-placed finish at the British Grand Prix.

After being an also-ran for much of the season due to issues with his Mercedes, there was confidence in the camp that upgrades to the car would pay dividends at Silverstone.

Mercedes and Hamilton entertained thoughts of a win, but they could not get tyre temperature following a safety car - and had to settle for third.

The result moved Hamilton up to 93 points in the drivers’ standings, albeit well adrift of championship leader Max Versteppen (181) who had a race to forget on account of a puncture and aero issues.

Hamilton can look forward to the rest of the summer and beyond with a positive mindset after a 13th podium finish at Silverstone.

“I gave it everything today and I was trying to chase down those Ferraris but they were just too quick today for us and at the end I was in the battle with Perez but those guys were just too quick for us on the straights,” Hamilton said.

“We lost a little bit of time in the pit stop and I was chasing and chasing. But this is a huge bonus for us to be on the podium and I am glad everyone was safe at the beginning with that huge crash.”

Hamilton was roared on by the British crowd, and he paid tribute to the spectators at Silverstone.

“I have to give it up to this crowd,” Hamilton said. “Thank you everybody for the incredible support. We do not see this around the world. This is the greatest group we get so I am so grateful for that.”

Victory was the first in Formula One for Sainz, and the Spaniard was overjoyed with the result.

“It's amazing,” Sainz told Sky Sports. “First race win, 150 races later, with Ferrari, in Silverstone, I cannot ask for more.

“It is a day I will never forget. A very special weekend in general.”

Verstappen was left to rue a day when he could have extended his championship lead but for a puncture and car damage.

“An unlucky afternoon,” Verstappen wrote on Twitter. “We were on it from the beginning of the race, after getting off the line great on both occasions.

“After picking up debris my floor was severely damaged and we struggled throughout the race. I gave it my all for P7 and collected important points.

“We’ll keep pushing to come back stronger in our home race in Austria.”

