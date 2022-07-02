02/07/22 - 4:00 PM
16:01

CARLOS SAINZ IS IN POLE

His first-ever pole!

Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Zhou and Latifi is the rest of the running order.

15:59 

TIME FOR ONE MORE LAP

Verstappen leads and Hamilton is just 0.027 seconds behind.

15:55 

FIVE MINUTES REMAINING

Leclerc, Verstappen, ALonso, Perez and then Hamilton...

15:53 

ZHOU FASTEST

Norris second!

15:52 

VERSTAPPEN SPINS

Flying and spinning down a straight he keeps his car on the track and he manages to save his car. An impressive recovery.

15:51 

RAIN EXPECTED IN FIVE MINUTES

Leclerc is up into third now. Sainz fourth, so it's an improvement for Ferrari.

15:49

Q3 GETS UNDERWAY

Latifi's first ever Q3 session as he aims to better his best-ever, 10th-place start.

15:41

OUT AT Q2

Gasly, Bottas, Tsunoda and Ricciardo as well as Ocon are out.

The rain is coming down heavily now.

15:36 

HAMILTON INTO SECOND

The Briton is around half a second slower than Verstappen.

Norris complains 'It's getting too bad - I'm starting to aquaplane a lot'.

15:34 

ELIMINATION ZONE

Bottas, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Gasly and Ocon are currently at risk. Sainz has just leapt up from 14th.

15:31 

RED BULL QUICKEST AGAIN

Zhou splits Red Bull from the Mercedes as the third fastest driver, but Leclerc and Sainz are seventh and 10th respectively. Not great!

15:27 

VERSTAPPEN FASTEST ON ALL SECTORS

Dominant again from the Dutchman.

15:26

Q2 STARTS

There's still rain coming down.

15:19 

OUT AT Q1

Stroll, Schumacher, Vettel, Magnussen and Albon out. A bad time for Aston Martin.

15:15 

DRIVERS AT RISK

Gasly, Latifi, Stroll, Ricciardo and Schumacher.

15:11 

RAIN HAS STOPPED

Here's how it's looking out there.

15:08 

RAIN EXPECTED TO GO AWAY

With around 10 more minutes of Q1 expected, we're expecting rain to leave in a few minutes. For now, Charles Leclerc is quickest.

14:58 

CARS ARE LINING UP

There are a host of teams out with intermediates, as they look to get out as soon as possible.

14:50 

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

The action could be disrupted by rain, but there are potential problems with reliability for all teams as they bring their upgrades.

It seems that with only a few minutes to go, the rain is coming down!

14:42 

CAN MERCEDES CHALLENGE AGAIN?

Here is some expert opinion, but honestly it seems as if Red Bull are simply too quick, as improved as Mercedes appear.

14:33 

WILL IT RAIN AT SILVERSTONE?

There were some light showers in the W Series race and it's pretty cloudy out there. That could see the drivers keen to get out as soon as possible if it's dry at the open.

14:25 

HAVE MERCEDES SOLVED THEIR PORPOISING?

It doesn't look like it's entirely resolved yet, despite evident improvement.

14:05 

WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE

The action starts at 3pm as we decide the running order for Sunday's main event.

14:00 

BRITISH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - AS IT HAPPENED