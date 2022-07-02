Share
CARLOS SAINZ IS IN POLE
His first-ever pole!
Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Zhou and Latifi is the rest of the running order.
TIME FOR ONE MORE LAP
Verstappen leads and Hamilton is just 0.027 seconds behind.
FIVE MINUTES REMAINING
Leclerc, Verstappen, ALonso, Perez and then Hamilton...
ZHOU FASTEST
Norris second!
VERSTAPPEN SPINS
Flying and spinning down a straight he keeps his car on the track and he manages to save his car. An impressive recovery.
RAIN EXPECTED IN FIVE MINUTES
Leclerc is up into third now. Sainz fourth, so it's an improvement for Ferrari.
Q3 GETS UNDERWAY
Latifi's first ever Q3 session as he aims to better his best-ever, 10th-place start.
OUT AT Q2
Gasly, Bottas, Tsunoda and Ricciardo as well as Ocon are out.
The rain is coming down heavily now.
HAMILTON INTO SECOND
The Briton is around half a second slower than Verstappen.
Norris complains 'It's getting too bad - I'm starting to aquaplane a lot'.
ELIMINATION ZONE
Bottas, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Gasly and Ocon are currently at risk. Sainz has just leapt up from 14th.
RED BULL QUICKEST AGAIN
Zhou splits Red Bull from the Mercedes as the third fastest driver, but Leclerc and Sainz are seventh and 10th respectively. Not great!
VERSTAPPEN FASTEST ON ALL SECTORS
Dominant again from the Dutchman.
Q2 STARTS
There's still rain coming down.
OUT AT Q1
Stroll, Schumacher, Vettel, Magnussen and Albon out. A bad time for Aston Martin.
DRIVERS AT RISK
Gasly, Latifi, Stroll, Ricciardo and Schumacher.
RAIN HAS STOPPED
Here's how it's looking out there.
RAIN EXPECTED TO GO AWAY
With around 10 more minutes of Q1 expected, we're expecting rain to leave in a few minutes. For now, Charles Leclerc is quickest.
CARS ARE LINING UP
There are a host of teams out with intermediates, as they look to get out as soon as possible.
WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR
The action could be disrupted by rain, but there are potential problems with reliability for all teams as they bring their upgrades.
It seems that with only a few minutes to go, the rain is coming down!
CAN MERCEDES CHALLENGE AGAIN?
Here is some expert opinion, but honestly it seems as if Red Bull are simply too quick, as improved as Mercedes appear.
WILL IT RAIN AT SILVERSTONE?
There were some light showers in the W Series race and it's pretty cloudy out there. That could see the drivers keen to get out as soon as possible if it's dry at the open.
HAVE MERCEDES SOLVED THEIR PORPOISING?
It doesn't look like it's entirely resolved yet, despite evident improvement.
VERSTAPPEN WARNS OF TRICKY GP
It seems he might have been fibbing.
VERSTAPPEN AND RED BULL SET TO DOMINATE
Here's what happened in FP3 earlier today.
WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE
The action starts at 3pm as we decide the running order for Sunday's main event.
BRITISH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - AS IT HAPPENED