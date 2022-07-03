Share
avant-match
Race
The race starts at 16:00 on 3 July 2022.
LAP 34/52 - HAMILTON IN THE PITS!
Hamilton comes in for the harder tyres but his stop is slightly on the slow side! That has cost him dearly! He is now three seconds behind Carlos Sainz and is in P3!
LAP 31/52 - FERRARI SWAP DRIVERS
Team orders have come from the pit wall just a few laps after deeming the pair okay to fight it out on track. It seems that Sainz was not lapping quick enough, and Leclerc easily gets past his team-mate down the Wellington straight into Brooklands corner.
LAP 30/52 - ZHOU DECLARED FIT
The Alfa Romeo driver has been declared fit and has been released from the medical centre. Great news!
Alex Albon has been transferred to hospital for precautionary checks.
LAP 27/52 - TEAM RADIO
Verstappen: "I don't know why you put me on these tyres with the damage, it's like I'm driving on ice!"
Hamilton: "These tyres are still good."
LAP 25/52 - HARD TYRES STRUGGLING TO WARM UP
It seems that the harder compound of tyres are taking a while to get into action, as both Sainz and Verstappen have complained on the team radio about a lack of grip.
Hamilton is now just nine tenths of a second behind Charles Leclerc, but the Ferrari driver pits from the lead and switches to the hard compound. He emerges back out behind his team mate in P3. Hamilton now leads the race, but he needs to pit again.
LAP 24/52 - VERSTAPPEN PITS AGAIN
Verstappen is called in again, and this time opts for a new set of harder tyres. He comes back out in P8, just behind Sebastian Vettel.
RUSSELL SPEAKS OUT
LAP 21/52 - SAINZ PITS FOR HARDS
Carlos Sainz is in! He pits from the lead and gets a set of the harder compound tyres. Could he run to the end of the race? He comes out in P3, ahead of Norris and 16 seconds behind Hamilton.
LAP 19/52 - SAINZ TOLD TO PUSH
Hamilton has closed the gap to Leclerc further. It is now down to 3.2 seconds! Sainz has been told to push by his engineer, which does not spell good signs for both Ferrari's. Leclerc remains concerned that he is being caught.
LAP 16/52 - LECLERC IS RIGHT ON SAINZ' TAIL!
Sainz seems to be struggling here and Leclerc is complaining on the Ferrari team radio to ask if he is able to take the lead. Leclerc is definitely quicker!
They both need to worry now about Hamilton behind them, who has dropped the gap down to 3.9 seconds!
LAP 14/52 - VERSTAPPEN STILL COMPLAINING!
Even after changing his tyres, Verstappen is complaining that his car still does not feel right! His engineer informs him that it is indeed bodywork damage at the rear of the car, but it is "not critical" and he is able to carry on!
LAP 13/52 - DRAMA!
Verstappen has a puncture! He is going really slowly, and Sainz gets past him! He is told to box! He ran wide at Copse and Sainz gets him on the Hangar straight!
Luckily, there is not too long there until the end of the lap, and Verstappen dives into the pits. He emerges back out in P6. Sainz now leads, Leclerc is now in P2.
LAP 11/52 - BOTH ALPHATAURI'S SPIN!
Tsunoda tries to go through on the inside of Gasly at Village corner, but both cars have contact and spin!
LAP 10/52 - VERSTAPPEN TAKES THE LEAD!
There it is! The Ferrari of Sainz makes an error going into the Hangar straight and is goes off track and onto the grass! That gives Verstappen what he was looking for, and the Red Bull driver sails into the lead of this Grand Prix!
LAP 8/52 - BAD NEWS FOR SAINZ
Verstappen has closed up to Sainz and is now in the one second window to activate his DRS. Let's see if the Red Bull can get past the Ferrari.
LAP 6/52 - PEREZ PITS
Sergio Perez has dived into the pits after struggling with his front wing. He has come out right at the back in 17th place.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has used the DRS to get past Lando Norris, and the Mercedes man is now up to P4.
LAP 4/52 - MORE FROM THE FIRST LAP OF THE RESTART
Verstappen also tried to get past Sainz again down the Wellington straight, but the Spaniard covered him off. Charles Leclerc then attempted to go around the outside of Brooklands on Verstappen. The Red Bull forced the Ferrari off the track there, and that may be investigated.
Leclerc's engineer tells him that he has lost a part of his front wing end-plate.
LAP 3/52 - LIGHTS OUT FOR A SECOND TIME!
We are underway again here at Silverstone after a hefty delay due to the red flag! A very good start for Ferrari! Sainz almost puts Verstappen into the wall into the first corner to remain in front! Perez and Leclerc had contact, with the Red Bull man sustaining front wing damage. Hamilton has dropped behind Norris and is now in P6.
IT WILL BE A STANDING START
We will restart this race from a standing start. A lot of teams, including the front runners, have opted to switch to a fresh set of medium tyres.
RUSSELL: ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC INCIDENT
Speaking to the media, George Russell says that he "was touched, and went into the side" of the Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu.
He also added that he is "glad to see he [Zhou] is okay."
RUSSELL OUT OF THE RACE
The FIA have informed Mercedes that George Russell will not be able to restart this race. The race will resume in approximately ten minutes (15:55 GMT).
REPLAY OF CRASH
This was a horror crash. Very glad to hear Zhou Guanyu is okay.
BIG NEWS CONCERNING RESTART
Race control have made a controversial call here. They have stated that the race will restart in grid order! That means Verstappen will not be in the lead of the Grand Prix, and Hamilton, who made it up to 3rd, will now start from 5th.
GOOD NEWS
REPLAYS OF ACCIDENT
Now we know that Zhou is out of the car and on his way towards the medical centre, we have been shown replays of the accident.
George Russell's Mercedes clipped the Alfa man into the first corner. The Alfa Romeo then flips right over. It's then sent skidding across the track, into the gravel and then bounces up and over the barrier and into the safety fence. Crucially, the car lands floor side down on impact.
MORE NEWS FOLLOWING THAT ACCIDENT
Williams' Alex Albon is also in the medical centre, as per several sources. We have yet to see a replay of that bad crash into turn 1.
TEAM RADIO
"Exit of turn three, Lewis passed me like I wasn't there. It should be looked at" - Charles Leclerc.
UPDATE ON GUANYU
There is concern amongst the paddock here. The news we have heard is that Zhou Guanyu is now being attended to by medical staff in the ambulance. But, the good news is that he is out of the car!
He is okay, and out of the car, having left the crash area on a stretcher.
LECLERC ELECTRONIC COMPONENT CHANGED PRE-RACE
Ferrari discovered something wrong with the side of the car of Charles Leclerc pre-race, and had to be replace an electronic component, with the supervision of the FIA.
LAP 2/52 - RED FLAG
We are now under red flag conditions. All the running cars are back into the pit lane. George Russell is definitely out of this race - his rear left wheel is off the car and that could be some suspension damage. We are yet to hear about Guanyu in the Alfa.
Ocon also suffered a right-front puncture, but it remains to be seen if his Alpine mechanics can get the car back going again under this red flag.
LAP 1/52 - LIGHTS OUT! RED FLAG!
We already have a red flag on the first lap! Verstappen takes the lead of the race from Sainz, with Hamilton leapfrogging Leclerc into the first corner.
However, there is drama behind, as a car goes upside down into the barrier as a bad crash unfolds - that could be Zhou Guanyu in the Alfa Romeo! Many other cars were also involved such as George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon. Drama! We will bring you more news as we have it.
WHO WILL COME OUT ON TOP?
With yesterday's wet qualifying, the grid order has shifted a little from previous races. Championship leader Max Verstappen starts in 2nd, and Charles Leclerc is in P3. Can Sainz win his first Formula 1 race?
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this afternoon's much anticipated Formula 1 British Grand Prix here at a cloudy Silverstone! We are almost ready for lights out here!
Carlos Sainz starts on pole, with Max Verstappen behind him in second. Lewis Hamilton starts his home race in P5. Will the drama unfold this afternoon here?