Alfa Romeo F1 Team's Zhou Guanyu is conscious and being evaluated at the Silverstone medical centre after a horror crash saw his car roll over and slide across the gravel trap.

Zhou was involved in a multi-car crash at the first Abbey corner in an incident that also involved Pierre Gasly and George Russell.

Ad

Gasly was seemingly caught between Russell and Zhou, and clipped the car of the Mercedes driver Russell, who, in turn, touched the car of Zhou. The 23-year-old Zhou's car rolled on itself across the gravel before flipping over the tyre wall.

British Grand Prix 'I don't care' - Verstappen dismisses boos from Silverstone crowd, Hamilton calls for respect A DAY AGO

There was immediate concern for Zhou, and a doctor tended to him inside the car. He was then extracted from the vehicle and taken to the medical centre, his team would say on social media.

“Following a crash at the start of the British Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu is conscious and now at the circuit’s medical centre to undergo evaluation,” read a statement on Alfa Romeo F1 Team's Twitter feed.

There was another incident involving Alex Albon, Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda. Albon would be taken to the medical centre for evaluation also.

“The FIA advises that following the incident at the start of the race, emergency crews were immediately in attendance, and the drivers of Car 23 (Albon) and Car 24 (Zhou) have been taken to the medical centre," read an FIA statement

“Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course.”

British Grand Prix Hamilton 'disappointed' with fifth at British Grand Prix despite 'amazing crowd' A DAY AGO