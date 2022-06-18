Fernando Alonso was quickest in the third practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Saturday.

The hugely experienced Spaniard, a former world champion, has impressed since Friday’s first practice session and as the rain poured down throughout, the Alpine driver set the fastest time.

Teammate Esteban Ocon also did well, coming in at fourth ahead of the afternoon’s qualifying session.

Red Bull had impressed on the first day’s action but left it late to get out in the miserable weather, and Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen were down in eighth and ninth respectively.

Verstappen had trouble late on after spinning off in the first sector, but was able to restart the car safely.

Charles Leclerc failed to get out as he will start from the back of the grid as a result of his replaced power unit, and he also has a new ICE (engine). Stablemate Carlos Sainz also has a new ICE, and was 10th quickest.

