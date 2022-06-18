18/06/22 - 10:00 PM
Canadian Grand Prix
M.Verstappen
F.Alonso
C.Sainz Jr
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve • Qualifying
Follow the Canadian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 22:00 on 18 June 2022.
22:16 

TOP THREE CONFIRMED

22:13

VERSTAPPEN GRABS POLE

Alonso comes in at the death with as second-place spot, Sainz is third, and Hamilton in fourth.

Fifth Magnussen, an excellent sixth for Mick Schumacher.

7. Ocon, 8. Russell, 9. Ricciardo and 10. Zhou.

Verstappen consistent, everything else a mess.

22:10 

GEORGE RUSSELL FLIES OFF THE TRACK

Trying slick tyres, Russell glides off the track with no grip, damaging his rear wing. Too early, too much of a risk.

22:06 

TOP 3 AS IT STANDS

1. Verstappen

2. Sainz

3. Alonso

Six minutes remaining.

22:01 

Q3 UNDERWAY

Will we get slicks?

21:52 

Q2 DRIVERS DONE

Norris is reportedly having engine trouble, with no time set in Q2. Leclerc is out, as is Perez. Ocon, Albon and Bottas are out.

21:46 

HERE ARE THE CONDITIONS

The cars are struggling still. There's a second session now but still feels like we're going to get tense towards the end of the session.

21:40 

RED FLAG TO END IN THREE MINUTES

Here's Perez's acccident.

21:32

RED FLAG

Perez is out now, having set the eighth fastest time so far. Teammate Verstappen is rolled back into the paddocks.

21:26 

GASLY PROBLEM

A fault with the brake in the top has done for Gasly.

21:18 

FIVE DRIVERS OUT

Perez squeezes out of the bottom five.

Vettel, Gasly, Stroll, Latifi and Tsunoda go out.

21:13 

OCON'S FLAILING WILDLY

He flies out of control but gets back on track.

At the top of the pack, Sainz leads Alonso.

21:07 

SAINZ QUICKEST

Stroll, Perez, Zhou, Magnussen and Latifi in the bottom five.

21:04

VISIBILITY POOR

Lewis Hamilton is told by his Mercedes team to get out and set a time, with the risk that a crash from anyone could interrupt or prematurely end a session.

21:00

OFF WE GO

The cars start slowly with plenty of spray, and the reports suggest that rain will recede as the session goes on.

20:52 

QUALIFYING TO START SHORTLY

The session should start in about eight minutes, with the teams looking to test themselves in grim weather conditions.

20:34 

WOLFF DENIES HAMILTON SUFFERING 2021 HANGOVER

Here's what the Austrian had to say on that.

20:31 

WOLFF HAPPY WITH WET CONDITIONS

"Yes, it does!" Mercedes team principal said to Sky Sports. "We were looking a bit more competitive in this session on the heavy wets, so rather wet than dry."

20:15 

WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE

The action in Montreal will get underway in an hour's time.

20:10 

CANADIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - LIVE