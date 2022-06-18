Share
avant-match
Qualifying
Follow the Canadian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 22:00 on 18 June 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
TOP THREE CONFIRMED
VERSTAPPEN GRABS POLE
Alonso comes in at the death with as second-place spot, Sainz is third, and Hamilton in fourth.
Fifth Magnussen, an excellent sixth for Mick Schumacher.
7. Ocon, 8. Russell, 9. Ricciardo and 10. Zhou.
Verstappen consistent, everything else a mess.
GEORGE RUSSELL FLIES OFF THE TRACK
Trying slick tyres, Russell glides off the track with no grip, damaging his rear wing. Too early, too much of a risk.
TOP 3 AS IT STANDS
1. Verstappen
2. Sainz
3. Alonso
Six minutes remaining.
Q3 UNDERWAY
Will we get slicks?
Q2 DRIVERS DONE
Norris is reportedly having engine trouble, with no time set in Q2. Leclerc is out, as is Perez. Ocon, Albon and Bottas are out.
HERE ARE THE CONDITIONS
The cars are struggling still. There's a second session now but still feels like we're going to get tense towards the end of the session.
RED FLAG TO END IN THREE MINUTES
Here's Perez's acccident.
RED FLAG
Perez is out now, having set the eighth fastest time so far. Teammate Verstappen is rolled back into the paddocks.
GASLY PROBLEM
A fault with the brake in the top has done for Gasly.
FIVE DRIVERS OUT
Perez squeezes out of the bottom five.
Vettel, Gasly, Stroll, Latifi and Tsunoda go out.
OCON'S FLAILING WILDLY
He flies out of control but gets back on track.
At the top of the pack, Sainz leads Alonso.
SAINZ QUICKEST
Stroll, Perez, Zhou, Magnussen and Latifi in the bottom five.
VISIBILITY POOR
Lewis Hamilton is told by his Mercedes team to get out and set a time, with the risk that a crash from anyone could interrupt or prematurely end a session.
OFF WE GO
The cars start slowly with plenty of spray, and the reports suggest that rain will recede as the session goes on.
QUALIFYING TO START SHORTLY
The session should start in about eight minutes, with the teams looking to test themselves in grim weather conditions.
VERSTAPPEN SHRUGS OFF RAIN CONCERNS
With the Red Bulls eighth and ninth in FP3, Dutch rider Max Verstappen dismissed worries that the bad weather is a cause for concern.
ALONSO QUICKEST AT FP3
Here's how that played out.
WOLFF DENIES HAMILTON SUFFERING 2021 HANGOVER
Here's what the Austrian had to say on that.
WOLFF HAPPY WITH WET CONDITIONS
"Yes, it does!" Mercedes team principal said to Sky Sports. "We were looking a bit more competitive in this session on the heavy wets, so rather wet than dry."
GASLY CONFIRMED FOR ALPHATAURI IN 2023
There had been some speculation that French driver Pierre Gasly would go out on loan or perhaps permanently depart the Italian team, but team principal Franz Tost has confirmed otherwise.
WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE
The action in Montreal will get underway in an hour's time.
CANADIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - LIVE