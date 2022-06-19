Share
LAP 6/70 - EARLY PIT STOPS
Magnussen's race may be on the verge of being ruined as the Dane is shown a black and orange flag by race control, indicating that he must box for repairs or face a black flag (disqualification). He needs to change his front wing.
Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly come in early and switch to hard tyres. It looks like the medium compound is graining fairly easily at the start of this race.
LAP 4/70
Verstappen has already opened up the gap to Fernando Alonso to over two seconds, and the Spaniard now has Lewis Hamilton bearing down on him in 4th place.
Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly may have some issues as he has been told by his engineer to lift and coast!
LAP 3/70 - SAINZ UP INTO SECOND
Carlos Sainz gets the job done on Fernando Alonso down the back straight with a straight forward overtake. That could prove crucial for his race! Magnussen, meanwhile, is informed by his engineer that he does have front wing damage but he is okay to continue.
LAP 2/70 - RUSSELL GETS PAST SCHUMACHER
The cars complete their first tour of the circuit. Verstappen leads Alonso, with Sainz, Hamilton, Magnussen and Ocon behind.
Just before the end of Lap 1, Russell makes the move on Schumacher to move up into 7th place. Magnussen looks like he has some damage on his front wing and may need to pit!
LAP 1/70 - LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!
The five red lights are out and we are underway! Verstappen leading the way! Alonso still in 2nd and is hanging on in front of Sainz!
FORMATION LAP UNDERWAY!
Verstappen sets off fairly quickly, and he is already back on the starting line after the formation lap, with the rest of the grid all the way back. Deliberate ploy from the current world champion?
ARE YOU READY FOR THE FIRST CANADIAN GRAND PRIX SINCE 2019?
We are almost ready for lights out here at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve!
OTHER PERFORMANCES OF NOTE IN QUALI
Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher had a fantastic qualifying session yesterday for Haas as they both line-up in 5th and 6th respectively. This is Schumacher's best chance yet to secure his first points finish in Formula One.
Guanyu Zhou also had his best qualifying of the season so far, with the Alfa Romeo driver lining up in 10th place, out-qualifying team-mate Valterri Bottas in the process.
CHAMPIONSHIP PERMUTATIONS
Championship leader Max Verstappen will be a relaxed man this afternoon, as his nearest challengers in the Driver's Championship are both starting on the bottom half of the grid.
Sergio Perez starts in 13th, and Charles Leclerc faces a tough afternoon as he will have to fight his way through the grid from 19th.
Ferrari have demonstrated good pace on their long runs, so Carlos Sainz, who lines up in 3rd on the grid, will be looking to challenge Verstappen for the win.
STORY OF QUALIFYING
As for qualifying yesterday, the story of the day was the surprise pace of Fernando Alonso in the Alpine, who has looked quick all weekend in the damp conditions. Putting his car on the front row - his first in F1 since 2013 - was no mean feat.
However, today's race will be a different proposition altogether, as in dry conditions, normal service will resume in terms of the Alpine's true race pace. We shall see if the Spaniard can mount a challenge for the podium this afternoon.
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this evening's Formula One Canadian Grand Prix here at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve here in Montreal.
We have a mouth-watering race in store here as Max Verstappen lines up on pole after a great result in a wet qualifying session on Saturday, with Fernando Alonso lining up alongside him in the Alpine after a fantastic showing in the damp conditions.
Charles Leclerc starts all the way back in P19 after a grid drop for a power unit change, and Sergio Perez lines up in 13th place after a shunt into the barriers in the second part of qualifying.