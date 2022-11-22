Formula One’s return to China will have to wait another year as the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix has reportedly been cancelled due to the country’s Covid-19 policies.

F1 has not raced in Shanghai since 2019 but was scheduled to return for the fourth race of the 2023 season in April.

However, the BBC reports that the race will not go ahead due to China’s zero-Covid policy.

This week has seen parks and museums shut in Beijing due to rises in Covid cases, and several cities resuming mass testing.

China’s Covid rules say those who test positive have to isolate for eight days, five at an isolation centre, plus three days at home.

International arrivals are currently allowed, but the BBC say F1 have decided to cancel the race due to the strict isolation rules if staff do test positive.

The cancellation of the race will mean a four-week gap in the calendar between the Australian Grand Prix on April 2 and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30.

It is reported that F1 are in talks over bringing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix forward a week to April 23.

The Chinese Grand Prix is not expected to be replaced so the calendar will be reduced to 23 races, which is still a record number.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali admitted earlier this month that there was doubt over whether the Chinese Grand Prix would go ahead.

“The Covid situation in China remains an issue and it is not certain we will race there in 2023, but we continue to monitor the situation and will keep everyone updated," he said.

The 2019 Chinese Grand Prix was won by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

The 2023 season starts in Bahrain on March 5.

