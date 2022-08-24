McLaren have announced Daniel Ricciardo will leave the team at the end of the season, a year before his contract ends.

The two parties have “mutually agreed” to terminate his contract with Ricciardo stating he will “be announcing his own future plans in due course”.

Ricciardo joined McLaren at the start of 2021 but has been largely outperformed by team-mate Lando Norris.

He is 57 points behind Norris after 13 races this year, a continuation of the poor form he showed last year with the only highlight being his win at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak [Brown] and Andreas [Seidl] we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season,” said Ricciardo.

“I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together.

“I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

Seidl added: “I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far. Despite the shared challenges, he has always turned up with a fighting spirit and positivity and helped the entire team to always keep pushing forward.

“We will never forget that memorable race win in Monza which was a great boost for the whole team. We still have an important battle in the constructors’ championship ahead of us for the remainder of the season and we look forward to battle this out with Daniel and Lando.”

‘We hoped we could achieve more’ - Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown admitted Ricciardo “had not met our expectations” earlier this year which hinted that the team were looking to part ways with their driver.

Ricciardo has insisted he’s contracted with McLaren until 2023, but his position has changed and Brown says “it’s been a pleasure” to work with him.

“Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him,” said Brown.

“I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base.

“It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let’s go enjoy the rest of the season together.”

Who will replace Ricciardo?

Formula Two champion Oscar Piastri is widely expected to replace Ricciardo after he stunned the Formula One world by announcing he will not drive for Alpine next year, despite the French team stating he would be racing alongside Esteban Ocon.

It’s anticipated that McLaren have not confirmed Piastri for 2023 to ensure they can resolve Ricciardo’s future, which is now the case.

There are seats open at Alpine, Haas and Williams, any one of which Ricciardo could join.

He previously raced with Alpine, who were called Renault at the time, in 2019 and 2020, before moving to McLaren so could go back to his former team.

