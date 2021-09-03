The opening practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix was severely disrupted by a lengthy stoppage on account of a red flag.

Sebastian Vettel broke down on track and it led to a lengthy stoppage, denying the drivers vital track time on a circuit which is unknown to the majority of the pit lane.

The Formula 1 caravan was back in the Netherlands after a 36-year absence.

The majority of drivers had no knowledge of the Zandvoort circuit, and Friday’s practice session was deemed of real importance.

However, a huge chunk of time was lost to a red flag on account of an issue with Vettel’s Aston Martin.

The German’s car broke down at high speed and began spewing oil all over the circuit.

With concern over the car potentially catching fire, Vettel got hold of an extinguisher and took action.

The threat of a fire was extinguished, but there were concerns over the safety of the Aston Martin and it took over 25 minutes before marshals were given the go ahead to move the stricken vehicle.

A green flag was waved with under seven minutes remaining in the session, which prompted a flurry of drivers to take to the circuit.

A huge crowd greeted the resumption with delight, with the Dutch embracing the return of Formula 1 for the first time since 1985.

Max Verstappen is the hero of the Dutch crowd and they saw him pump in a time of 1:11.597 in his Red Bull, but it was only good enough for second behind his title rival Lewis Hamilton who crossed the line in his Mercedes in a time of 1:11.500.

The drivers will hope for no disruptions in the second session on Friday afternoon.

