Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc put in the fastest lap at P2 at the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, while Lewis Hamilton stopped on the track with an engine issue.

The young Monegasque was part of a 1-2 in the session for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz recorded the second fastest time of the rest of the pack.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon took third for Alpine in the rankings, 0.172s behind Leclerc’s effort of 1:10.902.

Valterri Bottas was the fastest Mercedes, in fourth, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fifth. Veteran rider Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was sixth, with Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly in seventh.

Lando Norris took eight, and Antoni Giovinazzi was a place behind Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel, who took 10th.

Current champion, and Verstappen’s main rival so far this season, Lewis Hamilton, was just over a second behind Leclerc’s time.

The seven-time champion stopped on the track after one flying lap and was classified 11th.

'I love the battle' with Verstappen - Hamilton

