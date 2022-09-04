Share
avant-match
Race
Highlights
LAP 72/72 - VERSTAPPEN WINS THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX!
Verstappen wins back-to-back home races here at Zandvoort! That is his 10th win of the season and fourth victory in a row. A great drive from the Championship leader.
Russell comes home in P2, and Leclerc rounds off the podium.
LAP 1/72 - LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!
The five red lights go out here at Zandvoort, and we are underway! Verstappen leads into the banked Turn 1 after covering off Leclerc! Hamilton tries to get on the inside of Sainz into Turn 2, and it looks like there is the slightest of contact between the two!
ORDER: VER, LEC, SAI, HAM, PER, NOR, RUS, STR, OCO, MSC.
REPORT
Here is the on-the-flag report on what we have just seen here. The full report will be with you shortly!
LAP 71/72 - TWO LAPS TO GO
Perez goes wide on the exit of Turn 1 trying to get past Sainz as the Ferrari driver makes the car big to defend his position, and the Red Bull puts a wheel in the gravel.
That compromises him as Alonso is now right behind him now and trying to get past and into P6.
LAP 68/72 - FIVE SECOND PENALTY FOR SAINZ
Carlos Sainz has been given a five second time penalty for an unsafe pit stop release! That will be applied at the flag, but as it stands, that will drop him outside the top ten and out of the points.
Sainz is currently in P5, defending heavily from Perez behind him.
LAP 66/72 - HAMILTON OUT OF THE PODIUM POSITIONS!
Hamilton is a sitting duck on those tyres and Leclerc now gets past him using DRS down the main straight. He will be fuming as he drops to P4.
LAP 64/72 - RUSSELL GETS PAST HAMILTON
Hamilton gets overtaken down the main straight by his team-mate! Russell almost rear-ends Hamilton whilst trying to make the overtake, but he eventually makes the move stick.
LAP 62/72 - TEN LAPS TO GO!
Verstappen has already pulled out a gap to Hamilton, and it is now his race to lose. Meanwhile, Russell is now closing in on his teammate! Hamilton will struggle to keep him behind on his tyres.
Apparently, Hamilton has come on the radio to show his displeasure at the situation.
LAP 61/72 - GREEN FLAG!
Hamilton opts to go before the last corner, and he immediately loses the lead of the race to Verstappen into the first corner down the main straight! That restart did not go to plan for the Mercedes driver!
LAP 60/72 - SAFETY CAR IN THIS LAP!
The safety car is in this lap! Lewis Hamilton says on the radio that it will be very hard to keep Verstappen behind him. Let's see how this plays out.
LAP 58/72 - RUSSELL COMES INTO THE PITS
The Safety Car comes through the pits, and Russell opts to make a last minute call and change onto the soft tyres. Hamilton does not change his tyres.
Meanwhile, Sainz could have an unsafe release, as he narrowly avoids a collision with Alonso in the pits. Hamilton remains out in front on the scrub mediums, and Russell is now in P3 with fresh softs. Verstappen is in 2nd.
LAP 57/72 - SAFETY CAR!
We have a safety car! This changes everything here. Verstappen pits from the lead for the soft compound, but both Mercedes drivers stay out on the mediums!
LAP 56/72 - YELLOW FLAGS!
There are double yellow flags in both sectors 1 and 3, as Bottas pulls over on the side of the track on the main straight!
LAP 51/72 - HAMILTON IS PUSHING
Lewis is instructed to push on his medium tyres. The gap is now 12.6 seconds to Verstappen. Can the Mercedes catch the Red Bull? We have 20 laps to go.
CLASSIFICATION: VER, HAM, RUS, LEC, PER, OCO, SAI, NOR
LAP 50/72 - ALL FRONT RUNNERS HAVE COME IN!
Verstappen comes in on Lap 48, and changes to a set of hard tyres. Instead of staying out, Hamilton comes in on the same lap to make the most of the virtual safety car and fit a set of medium tyres to try and challenge for the victory.
Mercedes double stack, and Russell also goes for the same strategy.
LAP 48/72 - VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR!
We have a VSC! After Tsunoda gets back into the pits, the pit crew try and sort something in his cockpit before sending him back out. He then reports an issue with the rear and pulls over to the side of the track. It triggers a VSC, and this will shake things up at the front if they decide to pit - a pit stop will be around ten seconds less than normal in terms of time.
LAP 46/72 - LECLERC PITS
Leclerc comes in for a new set of hards. He drops to P4 behind Russell.
LAP 45/72 - TSUNODA PULLS OVER BUT GETS CAR GOING AGAIN
Shortly after pitting, the front left on the AlphaTauri comes loose mid-lap, which sees the car pull over to the side of the circuit. It threatens a safety car, but the driver gets the car going again and slowly goes to the pits.
LAP 44/72 - HAMILTON NOW JUST FIVE SECONDS BEHIND LECLERC
The Mercedes driver continues to push and halved the gap. Perez has now set the fastest lap of the race and is closing in on Lando Norris ahead of him.
LAP 40/72 - HAMILTON LAPPING QUICK
Lewis Hamilton is the fastest man on the circuit here. He is now 18 seconds behind Verstappen, so he is closing in.
He is around 10 seconds behind Leclerc, who is in P2.
LAP 37/72 - HAMILTON PASSES PEREZ
That is a key overtake in this race! Hamilton is all over Perez and eventually gets the job done and gets past the Red Bull into Turn 1! Hamilton is now around 20 seconds behind Verstappen, so it is looking very close when the Red Bull man eventually pits.
LAP 36/72 - HAMILTON TRYING TO GET PAST PEREZ
Hamilton has closed the gap to just four tenths of a second and tries to get past Perez down into Turn 1 with the help of DRS, but the Red Bull driver has the inside line and locks up! It forces Hamilton to back off, and Perez uses a wide exit to maintain the place.
LAP 32/72 - RUSSELL PITS FROM P2
Russell is in the pits and also will go to the end of the race on a set of hard tyres. He comes back out in P5.
It looks like Verstappen may have to overtake Hamilton on track to get the win here today as he will have to stop again. Hamilton is also lapping well on the harder tyres.
LAP 30/72 - HAMILTON PITS FROM LEAD
Hamilton opts to come in and fit the harder tyres. It seems that Mercedes are going for the one-stop strategy. He comes out in P5. over ten second ahead of Sainz.
LAP 28/72 - VERSTAPPEN PASSES RUSSELL
And just like that, Russell gets past down the main straight, surely with the help of the overtake button on the ERS, as well as the DRS.
The gap to Hamilton is now 2.1 seconds, and Verstappen is lapping almost a second quicker per lap.
LAP 27/72 - LOOKING GOOD FOR MERCEDES
Verstappen is not lapping quickly enough to get close to Russell for the overtake, but he has been taking tenths out of him every lap. Russell may be a sitting duck soon enough now.
Lewis Hamilton is currently lapping six tenths slower than Verstappen.
LAP 25/72 - VERSTAPPEN TOLD TO PUSH
Max Verstappen has been told to push and close the gap to Russell ahead of him. The more the Red Bull is held up, the more it plays into Leclerc's hands.
LAP 23/72 - IT'S AS YOU WERE AT THE TOP
Hamilton still leads, and both himself and Russell, who is in P2, have yet to pit. Verstappen has closed the gap to Russell to just 2.6 seconds.
RUNNING ORDER - HAM, RUS, VER, LEC, PER, SAI, NOR, STR, ALO, OCO.
LAP 20/72 - 'IT WAS A MESS' : BINOTTO
Ferrari's Team Principal has said that the pit stop for Carlos Sainz was a "mess", and the mix-up was caused by an extremely late call to pit their driver.
LAP 19/72 - VERSTAPPEN PITS
Verstappen pits from the lead, and fits a set of fresh medium tyres. Both Mercedes cars, who started on mediums themselves, stay out and take the top two positions on track. The Red Bull comes back out in P3.
LAP 18/72 - LECLERC PITS
Leclerc comes in for medium tyres and drops back down to P4. That was a slick stop by Ferrari team, a huge contrast to what happened to Sainz.
LAP 15/72 - SLOW STOP FOR SAINZ!
Sainz is compromised badly at his pit stop after coming in to change to the mediums! The pit crew struggle to get the rear left tyre on and it means the Ferrari man is stationery for 12 seconds! It has cost him valuable time and possibly a podium. He comes back out in P2.
Meanwhile, Perez, who was in the pit box behind Sainz, ran over a Ferrari wheel gun that was left in an odd position.
LAP 14/72 - PROBLEMS FOR SCHUMACHER
It is being reported that the Haas driver has lost around eight seconds in the pits due to a slow stop.
LAP 12/72 - FIRST PIT STOPS
It seems that there is some high degradation on the softer compound, and teams have already decided to come in earlier than their pit window to change to the medium tyres.
Gasly, Vettel and Ricciardo and Alonso all come into the pits. Alonso fits the hard tyres, so may be trying to go long.
LAP 9/72 - 'FERRARIS WILL NOW BE PUSHING'
Max Verstappen's race engineer has come on the radio to say he believes that both Ferraris will up their pace. Leclerc has responded by setting fastest lap. Verstappen still has the gap at 1.8 seconds over the Ferrari.
Meanwhile, Alonso gets past Gasly for P12 with the help of DRS down the main straight.
LAP 7/72 - HAMILTON CLOSING GAP TO SAINZ
The gap is now at seven tenths of a second. The Mercedes driver got up very close to the back of the Ferrari at the start of the previous lap.
Below, is a photo of the contact between the pair on the opening lap.
LAP 6/72 - HAMILTON IN DRS RANGE OF SAINZ
Hamilton, who is currently in P4, has closed up to Sainz, and the Mercedes driver is in DRS range. Sainz seems to be struggling with his scrub soft tyres, whereas Hamilton is on a set of new mediums.
LAP 4/72 - RUSSELL GETS PAST NORRIS
Russell is up to P6 after getting past Norris down into Turn 1 with the help of DRS, which is now enabled.
LAP 3/72 - VERSTAPPEN OPENS GAP TO OVER A SECOND
A great start from Verstappen has seen him open the gap up to over a second ahead of Leclerc.
LAP 2/72 - MAGNUSSEN INTO BARRIER!
An incident to report on the second lap as Kevin Magnussen loses control of his Haas and takes a trip through the gravel before contact with the barrier! He manages to keep the car going. The car has no significant damage.
FORMATION LAP UNDERWAY
The drivers head off for their formation laps as they look to get some temperature into the tyres.
We have a 20% chance of rain here today.
A REMINDER OF TODAY'S GRID
72 LAPS INCOMING
As one of the shortest laps on the calendar at just over 70 seconds, there will be a total of 72 laps for the drivers to navigate at Zandvoort today.
NOT LONG TO GO UNTIL LIGHTS OUT!
TWO-STOP RACE ON THE CARDS
Pirelli have come out and said in their strategy preview that this race will be best managed by doing a two-stop strategy.
Some teams may gamble and attempt a one-stop, as they believe it will also work today.
HAMILTON FEELING GOOD ABOUT PODIUM CHANCES
After a strong showing in the Mercedes all weekend, Lewis Hamilton feels that the team's chances of securing a podium finish here today are strong.
Speaking to the media pre-race, the 7x world champion said: "If we can fight with these three ahead of me, that would be an amazing experience."
WELCOME TO OUR COVERAGE OF THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX
Hello, and thanks for joining us for our minute by minute text updates of this afternoon's Dutch Grand Prix from Circuit Zandvoort on the western coast of the Netherlands. I'm Ethan van Ristell.
We should have a cracking race in store here today, with the Dutch fans eager to see Max Verstappen secure his 10th victory of the 2022 F1 season. The Red Bull driver starts this race on pole position.
Both Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are just behind him in P2 and P3 respectively, with Lewis Hamilton starting in fourth.