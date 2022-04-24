Max Verstappen led from the front as Red Bull secured a one-two victory at Imola on Sunday, while Charles Leclerc suffered a late disaster.

Verstappen made it two wins from two for the weekend having already won the Sprint race on Saturday in more dramatic circumstances.

This time the world champion launched off promptly from the greenlight to keep ahead of Leclerc, and it was the Ferrari driver who lost out at the start as Sergio Perez passed the campaign frontrunner.

It got worse for Ferrari as Daniel Ricciardo caught Carlos Sainz Jr just after the start, who ended a difficult weekend as he rolled out onto the gravel, unable to restart.

Leclerc pounced to take second place, but Perez took advantage of a round of pitstops to retake the place behind Verstappen, while Esteban Ocon swept past Hamilton in the pits to leave the stricken Mercedes man down in 14th, where he would continue to struggle with Pierre Gasly ahead of him. Teammate George Russell impressed again, securing fourth.

With 54 laps gone, Leclerc struck a barrier as he chased Perez, but was able to spin back onto the track, and had to pit swiftly for emergency work to his nose - costing him track position as he emerged back into sixth, with Lando Norris able to take the last podium place.

