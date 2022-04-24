Max Verstappen claimed that Red Bull’s one-two win at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday was ‘well deserved’.

The world champion won the maximum points over the course of the weekend. First he took the win at the Sprint race on Saturday, before following up with victory on Sunday at the full race while also scoring the fastest lap to take a bonus point.

Not only that, but teammate Sergio Perez took second on Sunday, and there was a strong showing in qualifying too.

After a stuttering start to the season, Red Bull are now back in the race for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship, and their satisfaction with the weekend will be boosted by a late mistake from Charles Leclerc which saw the current campaign leader drop down from third and challenging Perez for second, to a disappointing sixth place.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Verstappen said: "Yesterday and the day before, we were on it and it was looking like a strong weekend.

"Today, you never know with the weather how competitive you're going to be... as a team we did everything well and I think this one-two is well deserved."

After Verstappen’s accident, it was Lando Norris of McLaren who was able to secure the final podium place.

Norris was delighted with a late uplift in his final position.

"Of course [it's a surprise]," he said. "Amazing race, an amazing weekend. The team deserve it, from where we were in race one to now scoring a podium. Top job to the team.

"Everyone's putting a lot of time and effort into this. I also like these conditions, I always do quite well! A great weekend, the hard work all pays off."

