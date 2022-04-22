Share
Qualifying
THE FULL RESULTS
Here is how they ended Q1. Q2 begins imminently.
END OF Q1 - HAMILTON SURVIVES
In 15th, 4/1000ths of a second ahead of Tsunoda.
Gasly, Latifi, Ocon and Albon - of course - are all relegated.
'This is crazy' - Hamilton says of his car's poor pace.
YELLOW FLAGS
Latifi has stopped, meaning there were briefly yellow flags in the first two sectors.
Meanwhile - with the green flag back in place - we have a top four of:
WE'RE OFF
And we're back out after the guff on the track has been swept away. Bottas is in second, Verstappen third. Hamilton is in seventh.
IN PICTURES
Here's how it looked when Albon suffered his bother. There could be a few minutes without any action as they clear up.
RED FLAG - ALBON BLOWS UP
There are flames and drama as Albon blows up a brake pad, maybe a break line, and with a wobbly right rear he goes back into the pits. There could be a fair amount of debris to deal with here.
STROLL LEADS
It's early of course, but Stroll is in with a 1:23.419...
THE PIT LANE ROLLS INTO ACTION
There's a mix of tyres and cars heading out onto the circuit now, with some in slick, some in intermediates.
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
Here's a chance for Hamilton to get some more practice in after struggling in the early session. As for Leclerc, he will be battling for more points.
RAIN EXPECTED? 40% CHANCE
It seems that rain will potentially disrupt proceedings here. If that's the risk, then we could perhaps many teams to send out drivers as early as possible.
HAMILTON TO BUY CHELSEA?
As part of the consortium to buy Chelsea, Seb Coe and Martin Broughton are joined by Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams as co-investors. Here's some insight into what might be motivating him.
WHAT'S THIS ALL ABOUT THEN?
Here's F1 expert Alexander Netherton to break down the format for this weekend's sprint jamboree.
'LITERALLY ZERO GRIP' FOR MERCEDES
That's what team principal Toto Wolff said his drivers were complaining of during the free practice session. Earlier today was the first extensive wet session for the teams to find out about their cars. Mercedes' duo were not impressed.
LECLERC SETS FASTEST TIME IN FP1
And Hamilton is way down in 18th. We'll have to see how that shakes out under competitive circumstances.
HAMILTON - A DREAM TO BUY CHELSEA
Here's what the former champion has to say on being part of the consortium that could buy the Premier League side.
EMILIA-ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - LIVE