Share
avant-match
Race
Follow the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 15:00 on 24 April 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
HUNTING
Most drivers are now hunting for the wet patches as the track continues to dry, although everyone wants to wait and see if more rain comes before they pit for slicks.
OUT-BRAKES
Leclerc out-brakes Norris as the pair go into the tamburello chicane, with a big cheer going up from the Ferrari faithful.
ALONSO RETIRES
Fernando Alonso retires from the Grand Prix after he picked up some damage on the opening lap, leaving him with a big whole in his right sidepod, probably after slight contact with Schumacher when the German spun.
THE START
Here's how Sainz exited this Grand Prix. Ricciardo pit and is running in 18th.
WE'RE RACING
The safety car comes back into the pits and the race resumes. No moves as of yet however, but a dry line is appearing. However, rain is supposedly on its way.
"TRACK IS DRYING UP QUICKLY"
That's the message from Leclerc who didn't get the greatest of start's. So far though, everyone remains on the intermediate tyres.
SAFETY CAR
The field circulate behind the safety car whilst the Ferrari of Sainz is recovered from the gravel.
SAINZ IS OUT
Just like last time out in Australia, Carlos Sainz is out of the Grand Prix early on after contact with Daniel Ricciardo through the tamburello chicane. The Tifosi can't belive it!
Meanwhile, it's a Red Bull one-two with Verstappen leading from Sergio Perez, Norris is third and Leclerc is fourth.
"MORE RAIN"
The warm-up lap is under way and Pierre Gasly is told that "more rain is expected in 20 or 25 minutes."
BETTER START NEDDED
Verstappen will be hoping to avoid the poor start like he had in yesterday's sprint race. A better start could set him up for his second win of the season - a victory that would be much needed after his two retirements so far.
"EXCITED!"
McLaren's Lando Norris finished third here last year in similar conditions and is "excited" about his chances today. He said "as long as we're still on the track and fighting later on, that's all we can do."
When you have changeable conditions like we have today, survival is the first thing you have to do.
THUMBS UP
Mick Schumacher's HAAS has had one of his engine cover's taken off on the grid. The HAAS mechanics say everything is ok and it's nothing to worry about as they give a thumbs up and a smile to the TV camera.
SLICKS LATER ON
Hamilton's teammate George Russell has hold no such issues however, and is ready to fight his way through from 11th on the grid. He predicts some slick tyre running later on once the standing water gets pushed off the racing line.
ENGINE TROUBLE
Lewis Hamilton was reporting some engine troubles on the way to the grid. For Mercedes sake, hopefully it's nothing to worry about and the seven-time world champion can fight his way back through the field and earn some championship points.
TYRES
The rain has been a factor for the majority of this weekend so far and with heavy rain falling most of the morning, the track is quite wet - although it is drying. Most of the field did their installation laps on the intermediate tyres, but some may still choose to play it safe and start on the wet weather tyres.
WELCOME BACK TO EUROPE!
Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts on pole ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, after the Dutchman left it late to overtake the championship leader in yesterday's sprint race. Sit back and enjoy - this is going to be a good one!