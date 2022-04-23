Share
avant-match
Starting Grid
Follow the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 17:30 on 23 April 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
VERSTAPPEN WINS
Starts in first, finishes in first. The current champion lost his lead at the start and won it back at the death. He claims eight points, Leclerc has seventh. Perez has sixth.
Hamilton and Russell are in 11th and 14th - a disappointment again.
VERSTAPPEN TAKES THE LEAD
At the chicane Verstappen gets close enough to go around him on the first turn on the chicane and keeps his car on the track to hold on. Leclerc is currently within DRS striking distance himself...
VERSTAPPEN 1/4 SECOND BEHIND
He's closing in. One slip-up from Leclerc could do it.
Sainz is up to fourth ahead of Norris.
LECLERC 1/2 SECOND AHEAD
DRS drags Verstappen close with only a few laps left.
VERSTAPPEN 2/3 SECOND BEHIND
A DRS could be incoming now...
SCHUMACHER PASSES VETTEL
A simple move past for the German Haas driver, and he's in the top 10, two places off the points.
VERSTAPPEN CHASES LECLERC
The Dutch world champion is 1.3 seconds behind. He needs to whittle that down to get a chance with DRS. As for Perez, he's six seconds back, unchallenged by Norris in fourth. Sainz is up to fifth now.
WATCH SAINZ PASS ALONSO
RICCIARDO OPEN TO FIFTH
10 laps to go now, and McLaren appear to have fixed their technical problems, in fourth and fifth. Sainz is up to sixth.
RUSSELL IN 12TH, HAMILTON 14TH
They continue to get bogged down well out of the points. Bottas is up to ninth.
PEREZ PASSES HAAS
On a straight he's able to flick DRS on and he whizzes past his Haas rival, and he's into fourth.
MAGNUSSEN GIVEN BLACK-AND-WHITE FLAG
The Haas driver is censured for earlier weaving - another and he'll be for it.
At the front of the pack they're back at full pace, and Leclerc continues to lead by a little under a second.
HAMILTON 15TH, RUSSELL 12TH
No signs of their FP2 form carrying into the first race of the weekend, but the safety car will be out of the way soon.
WATCH THE START
Here's how it happened.
YELLOW FLAG - ZHOU IS OUT
The Aston Martin is against a wall, rear wing at an angle. Gasly trails in 19th with a burst front right.
LECLERC TAKES THE LEAD
Verstappen in first, Perez gets past Ricciardo. Hamilton and Russell not making gains.
FORMATION LAP - ALONSO SLOW START
There's a hint of trouble for Alonso as he fails to get away, initially, but fortunately he gets underway and in front of the rearmost car, meaning he can retake his original grid spot.
FIVE MINUTES FOR THE GREEN LAP
21 laps to come.
HORNER FACES TYRE DILEMMA
PEREZ HOPING TO PRESS THROUGH
WHAT IS THE SPRINT?
An abridged 100km effort, there are points up for grabs for the Championship standings. First place wins eight points, second takes seven, with each place behind dropping a further point.
WOLFF WANTS BRAZIL REPEAT
But he knows that might be a bit of a stretch, judging by the way he delivered the line.
HOW FP2 HAPPENED - RUSSELL TOPS TIMES
This has no immediate bearing on the races to come, but don't forget that the finishes in the Sprint will decide the grid for Sunday's race.
THE GRID FOR THE SPRINT
And here is how they will set off at 3.30pm BST.
HOW FP2 FINISHED
With a strong showing for both Mercedes earlier today, there is perhaps a challenge to come from Hamilton in 13th and Russell in 11th.
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Sprint Race - AS IT HAPPENED