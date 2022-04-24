Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc predicted an exciting and unpredictable race in the rain at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.

The action at Imola since Friday has been periodically affected by downpours which has left some drivers at a disadvantage and given others the good fortune to set their best times in the dry.

With the umbrellas out on Sunday before the race began as the rain came down, the world champion (Verstappen) and campaign leader (Leclerc) expected an incident-strewn race if the weather persisted.

“I don’t think we expected this much rain, it’s going to be really interesting,” the Red Bull driver told Sky Sports.

“It’s very wet right now. It doesn’t matter. It’s going to make it even more exciting.”

After losing the lead at the start of yesterday’s Sprint, Verstappen is wary of getting a better start later on Sunday, and repeated his thoughts.

“The start is always important but in these conditions, in the race, a lot of things can happen,” he said.

Ferrari driver Leclerc, however, hoped to repeat a similarly successful start, when he took the lead until being overtaken by Verstappen with a few laps left.

“Hopefully as good of a start as yesterday,” he said. “And obviously it’s going to be very tricky today.

“The rain races always have a lot of unpredictability in it. We’re going to try to do the best job possible, take as many points as possible, and hopefully victory for everyone and for the championship also.”

