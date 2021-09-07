Sebastian Vettel says he "wanted to send a message" after wearing a Pride shirt in protest against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation brought in by Hungary's government ahead of the Grand Prix at Hungaroring last month.

The German wore the T-shirt in the pre-race national anthem ceremony. The 34-year-old said he was "proud" to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"I wasn't nervous or embarrassed by the rainbow colours, or of what people think," Vettel told the BBC.

"I wanted to send a message, and I was very proud to do it.

"I remembered I'd seen in the news that the current government doesn't have the most progressive views on certain things.

"There was a lot of debate about the laws that prohibit access to all ages getting a wholesome education and leaving some parts out, which I think is completely wrong.

"So the idea was born that we have this moment before the race where we are able to put out certain messages, and I thought it was a good opportunity to send out a small sign."

The German driver had a rainbow up the side of his trainers, on his helmet and a Pride-coloured face mask as he walked around the track.

His T-shirt had the words 'Same Love' emblazoned across the front, which he says was inspired by a song released by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis in 2012.

The helmet of Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team is pictured in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on August 01, 2021 in Budapest, Image credit: Getty Images

"It's the name of a beautiful song by Macklemore," Vettel added.

"I think it explains in a nice way some of the wrong perceptions people have.

It doesn't matter your skin colour, it doesn't matter your background, it doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't matter who you fall in love with. In the end, you just want equal treatment for everybody.

