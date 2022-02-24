Charles Leclerc topped the timesheet for Ferrari on day two of pre-season testing as Red Bull lost time in Barcelona due to a gearbox issue.

Ferrari completed more miles than anyone as they did 150 laps and it was the Monacan who took top spot on C3 tyres in his F1-75.

McLaren's Lando Norris topped the timesheet on day one and it looked like his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo would lead the constructors to another first-place finish, but he was pipped by Leclerc's time of 1:19.689.

Ricciardo ended up in third with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly taking second after completing 147 laps. Mercedes' George Russell finished in fourth. His team-mate Lewis Hamilton was only able to complete 40 laps and finished bottom of the day's timesheet.

It was a day to forget for Red Bull, though, as Sergio Perez missing two hours of testing time due to a gearbox issue and was forced to stop on the track which saw the first red flag of the week.

Haas' Nikita Mazepin was also red flagged due to a fuel pump issue in the afternoon session.

In a big boost for Alfa Romeo, rookie Guanyu Zhou completed 71 laps and finished in tenth.

DAY TWO TIMES

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:19.804, C3, 79 laps

2. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1:19.918, C4, 147 laps

3. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 120.288, C4, 126 laps

4. George Russell (Mercedes)1:20.537, C3, 66 laps

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1:20.546, C3, 71 laps

6. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1:20.784, C3, 74 laps

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1:21.430, C3, 78 laps

8. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1:21.512, C3, 42 laps

9. Alex Albon (Williams) 1:21.531, C3, 47 laps

10. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1:21.885, C3, 71 laps

11. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1:21.894, C3, 61 laps

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1:21.920, C2, 55 laps

13. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1:21.949, C3, 66 laps

14. Sebastian Ocon (Alpine) 1:22.164, C3, 125 laps

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1:22.288, C3, 21 laps

16. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:22.562, C2, 40 laps

