For the first time in his Formula 1 career, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz crossed the line to take pole position.

The rain started early at Silverstone and while many expected the rain to relent, it ultimately grew heavier and heavier throughout, leaving little room for error and favouring one of the most experienced drivers on the track.

However, there were some surprise casualties early on. While it may not have been a shock to see Lance Stroll out early, Sebastian Vettel went as well.

Alexander Albon, Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen followed the Astons ahead of Q2.

Conditions worsened, with Lando Norris complaining that on intermediates, ‘It’s getting too bad - I’m starting to aquaplane a lot.’

Norris made the cut, but Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly were all expelled ahead of the final runout.

Max Verstappen was pushing to the limit, somehow keeping his car on the track as he emerged too quickly from a corner and spun his car down the straight.

With a dash to the line for a final lap for the remaining drivers, it was up for grabs but the Spaniard took the pole, with Verstappen in second.

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez followed up in third and fourth respectively, with Lewis Hamilton fifth, his worst place at Silverstone since 2014.

