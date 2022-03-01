The FIA says Russian drivers can continue to race in international competitions in spite of their country's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the FIA revealed that president Mohammed ben Sulayem had chaired an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) earlier in the day which had as its aim to "address matters relating to the ongoing situation in Ukraine".

Though the FIA revealed in that meeting that Russian and Belarusian drivers would not be banned, they will however not be able to compete under their own flag, instead participating "in a neutral capacity and under the FIA flag".

Opening the meeting, FIA president Mohamed ben Sulayem said: “The FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

"We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine.

"I would like to stress that the FIA, together with our promoters, proactively acted on this matter last week and communicated accordingly on the Formula 1, Formula 2, WTCR and the International Drifting Cup.

"An updated version of the different FIA International Calendars will be presented to the WMSC meeting in Bahrain for approval.”

The FIA's ruling means that Haas' Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is able to take part in the 2022 season. That will likely create ongoing controversy given Mazepin's father - a financial backer for the American team - is a close associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Among other steps taken to counter the crisis, the FIA confirmed that the 2022 F1 Russian Grand Prix would be cancelled for reasons of force majeure, and that no Russian/Belarusian national teams are to participate in international/zone competitions.

Ben Sulayem concluded: “I want to thank the Council members for their prompt action in deciding these measures in the interests of sport and peace.

"We stand in solidarity with Leonid Kostyuchenko, the President of the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU) and the wider FIA family in the country.

"The measures taken recognise the authority of the FAU in Ukraine and are also aligned with the recommendations recently made by the International Olympic Committee.

"We are in active discussions with our members as we continue to extend our compassion and support in their time of need.

"We sincerely hope for a peaceful resolution to their intolerable hardship.”

