The Russian Grand Prix has been axed from the Formula 1 calendar in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ad

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” read a Formula 1 statement.

Formula 1 Haas car revealed without Russian sponsor following Ukraine invasion 2 HOURS AGO

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

“On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

"My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. It's wrong to race in the country,” said Vettel.

“I'm sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons."

World champion Max Verstappen also added his thoughts, saying: "When a country is at war, it is not right to race there."

Formula 1 F1 testing: Leclerc tops the timesheets on day two, Perez breaks down 20 HOURS AGO