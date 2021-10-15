Formula 1 has announced a 23-race calendar for the 2022 season.

The season will get underway in Bahrain in March and conclude in Abu Dhabi in November, with 21 races sandwiched in between.

There were supposed to be 23 races in the 2021 season, but there were cancellations on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Races in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan will return, but there is no visit to China on the calendar.

While there’s no visit to China, there will be two races in America - with Miami added to the calendar.

"We are excited to announce the 2022 calendar as we prepare to enter a new era for the sport,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

This season has been incredible so far with great battles on the track, large audiences tuning in and fans returning to the races after the impact of the pandemic.

"We look forward to welcoming more fans back next season and hope 2022 feels more normal than the life we have all experienced in the past two years.

"We are very pleased with the interest in Formula One from places that want to host races and the growth of the sport, and believe we have a fantastic calendar for 2022 with destinations like Miami joining famous and historic venues.

"The pandemic is still with us, and we will therefore continue to be vigilant and safe - to protect all our personnel and the communities we visit."

