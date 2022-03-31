Las Vegas will bring its glitz and glamour to F1 from next year with the addition of a night race to the calendar - meaning the US will host three events in 2023.

The Grand Prix joins Austin, Texas and the new Miami race - which makes its debut this season - in what will be a unique event which shakes up the standard weekend.

Ad

The race itself will be held on a Saturday evening instead of the usual Sunday to make the most of possible TV viewership, and it is possible the lights will not go out until 10pm local time - meaning fans in the UK would be able to watch in the early hours of the morning.

Formula 1 ‘I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’ - Hamilton 27 MINUTES AGO

The finer details are yet to be announced, but it is reported that the Grand Prix will be held in November, possibly to coincide with the Thanksgiving weekend.

Vegas has already hosted races in 1981 and 1982, but this will be the first time it will take in the main sights of the desert city, featuring the iconic Vegas Strip.

The area’s casinos have long been home of some of the biggest boxing world title fights, but F1’s move will be seen as a major deal by American owners Liberty Media, which is making big moves to grow the profile of the sport - particularly in the US.

F1’s owners may also hope that the positive Vegas news will distract from controversy of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, which faces questions about its future after the race went ahead at the weekend despite a nearby missile strike.

"This is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US," said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.

"There is no better place for Formula One to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year."

The circuit will be 3.8 miles in length and will take in landmarks like Caesars Palace, the Eiffel Tower and the Bellagio fountains, containing 14 corners with an anticipated top speed of 212 mph.

Formula 1 Horner: Respect between Red Bull, Ferrari helped by lack of animosity YESTERDAY AT 10:03