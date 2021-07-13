Lewis Hamilton has announced the findings of his commission investigating how to improve diversity in motorsport.

The seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton established the Hamilton Commission last year, in partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering, to investigate why there are few black people entering motorsports.

The report released by the commission on Tuesday titled "Accelerating change: improving representation of black people in UK motorsport" identifies areas where long-term changes are needed.

The report calls for F1 teams to adopt a diversity and inclusion charter, for teams and motor racing businesses to offer more apprenticeships, as well as scholarship programmes to help black students transition into motorsport.

The report also urges the need for a fund to address the factors for why black students are excluded from school, approaches to increase the number of black teachers in STEM subjects as well as supplementary schooling led by black community groups to promote greater interest in STEM subjects.

"Through the commission’s research, we can see there are clear meaningful steps the motorsport industry needs to take towards creating a more inclusive environment where diversity can thrive,” said Hamilton.

"But also we must tackle the barriers facing black students that exist throughout their educational journey.

"Our findings have opened my eyes to just how far-reaching these problems are. Now that I’m armed with the commission’s recommendations, I am personally committed to ensuring they are put into action."

Stefano Domenicali, F1's president and CEO, said in a statement: "The Hamilton Commission has delivered a comprehensive and impressive report that shows the passion Lewis has for this very important issue.

"We will take the time to read and reflect on all of the findings, but we completely agree that we need to increase diversity across the sport and we have taken action to address this and will be announcing more actions in the coming days."

