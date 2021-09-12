Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided during the Italian Grand Prix as both title challengers’ race ended in controversy.

A compelling race at Monza looked set to pit Hamilton and Verstappen against each other only for the pair to be eliminated, with both drivers blaming the other for the incident.

Hamilton emerged out of the pit lane into P7 after a stop and went wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen, who didn’t back down as he went around the outside of Turn One and into the chicane.

This resulted in Verstappen clipping the kerb as he went around the outside, and then the inside, flipping up on top of Hamilton’s car who had the Halo to thank for not suffering an injury.

Both drivers walked away from the incident with Hamilton suffering his first DNF in 63 race starts. Verstappen, meanwhile, has finished just two of the last five races.

