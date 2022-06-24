Pierre Gasly has signed a contract extension at AlphaTuari, which keeps the him at the Italian team for the 2023 Formula One season.

Asked about a possible departure, Tost was quick to deny the rumours, saying: "[Gasly] will be a driver with us for 2023. This is 100% confirmed."

The announcement does not come as a surprise to many with an F1 interest after Tost's comments but it is now official.

Gasly spoke of his happiness at clinching a new deal, saying: "I'm happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team next season.

"This year's new regulations have created new challenges for us, and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future."

The announcement comes at the halfway point of what has been a bumpy campaign for the Frenchman, who finished 14th in Canada last time out. His best finish of the season so far came in the Grand Prix prior - in Azerbaijan - as he took fifth.

Gasly sits 11th in the driver standings, with 16 points demonstrating a poor first half of the season for the AlphaTauri man.

