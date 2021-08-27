Sergio Perez will stay at Red Bull for the 2022 Formula One season, the team announced on Friday.

The Mexican driver's contract has been extended for another year since joining from Racing Point at the start of 2021.

Perez, 31, won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June - his second victory in a 10 year career - and finished third in France.

"Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull," Perez said in a statement.

"It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family.

We've been working hard to deliver results so it's great to see the team have faith in me for the future.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: "Next year we move into a new era with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took an eight-point lead over Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship going into the summer break; and Mercedes have a 12 point lead over Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

Formula One continues this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

