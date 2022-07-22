Carlos Sainz was fastest in the second practice session at the French Grand Prix.

Friday’s latter session saw the Spaniard recover from a fire at the Austrian Grand Prix, and put down the best time of the day of 1:32.527.

He was followed by his teammate Charles Leclerc, who was quickest in the first session.

Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen was in third, four-tenths off the Italian team who look like they may be able to build on Leclerc’s win at Spielberg.

Verstappen’s stablemate Sergio Perez was 10th fastest.

Behind Verstappen came the Mercedes duo, with George Russell the fourth quickest and Lewis Hamilton fifth.

Hamilton was perhaps more rusty than his peers after sitting out the first session to allow Nyck De Vries - the current Formula E champion - the chance to get some miles under his belt. Earlier in the day Toto Wolff had said he was a little disappointed with his team’s performance but they remain the third-strongest team for 2022.

Elsewhere, French team Alpine had an underwhelming finish to the first day of their home race, with Fernando Alonso 11th, and Esteban Ocon 18th.

Saturday sees the final free practice, followed by qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

