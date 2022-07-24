Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered more misfortune as he dramatically crashed out of the French Grand Prix while leading.

Leclerc had been looking comfortable after starting the race on pole, but disaster struck when he crashed into the barriers at Turn 11.

The safety car was called out and replays show Leclerc lost traction in his rear tyres and he subsequently lost control.

Thankfully, he was uninjured, but his anguish was clear as he let out a deafening roar and he appeared to blame the crash on an issue with the throttle.

It is the third time this season the 24-year-old has retired when leading a race.

The incident leaves Max Verstappen, who was heard asking about his rival’s condition over the radio, in the lead in France as he looks to bolster his 38-point advantage.

There was a further setback for Ferrari as Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz was handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release from the pits after appearing to force Alex Albon to take evasive action, slamming on the brakes to avoid a collision.

