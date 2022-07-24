Charles Leclerc said his crash at the French Grand Prix was ‘unacceptable’.

The Ferrari driver was leading at lap 18 but spun out and collided with a barrier, ending his race . It was the third time this season that the Monegasque had failed to finish a race from a leading position.

Speaking to Sky Sports , Leclerc said: "A mistake, a mistake. I've been saying I think I'm performing at my highest level in my career but if I keep doing those mistakes then it's pointless to perform at a very high level. I'm losing too many points.

"Seven in Imola, 25 here because we probably were the strongest car on track today so if we lose the Championship by 32 points at the end of the season I will know from where they are coming from. And, it is unacceptable, I just need to get on top of those things."

Team principal Matteo Binotto was less harsh, saying: "It’s just a mistake, it happens, in the same way we have reliability issues. I think what I said to Charles was that we make our lives a bit more difficult, but we will enjoy it more in the future if we turn it around.”

He then explained the complaint heard about the throttle.

"It was a genuine driver error. (The talk about) the throttle was about when he put it in reverse and tried to move back from the barriers,” he said.

"Certainly there is always something to improve and learn in our approach. Step by step I think we are progressing and becoming better.

"Once again today we have proved that we have a fast car, a very competitive one, and we need to turn the page and look to Hungary. We can do a one-two there, why not? So simple we need to focus on the next result."

