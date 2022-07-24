Max Verstappen showed sympathy for Charles Leclerc after his rival crashed out at the French Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the third time this year that Leclerc had failed to finish a race from a leading position, and after the race he admitted that he was making too many mistakes to sustain a title challenge.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Verstappen explained why he was initially driving a little conservatively.

"We had really good pace from the start,” he began. “I was putting pressure on Charles. Following around here, with this heat, the tyres are overheating a lot so I could never really go for a move - only once.

"We just tried to stay calm, stay close... we pitted a bit earlier and from there onwards you never know how the race is going to go. The car was quick today.

"Of course, unlucky for Charles and I hope he's okay. From there onwards, I just did my race and looked after the tyres.

"With the pit-lane being so long, you couldn't do another stop so you had to stay out. The tyres were wearing a lot so it was about looking after the tyres to the end."

