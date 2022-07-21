Lewis Hamilton is full of confidence ahead of the French Grand Prix on Sunday, despite a disappointing season for the Mercedes driver so far.

The race will be the 37-year-old’s 300th career Grand Prix in Formula 1, and speaking ahead of the race, he has insisted he can land his first win of the season at Circuit Paul Ricard.

"It doesn't faze me because I'm getting towards that win," Hamilton said. “I do believe we'll be able to compete with these guys, whether it be now or five races.

“I think about the journey, we've got consistency and we've continued to push – no-one in our team has given up. It's been a really valuable lesson learned for all of us and experience.”

Silver Arrows duo Hamilton and George Russell have both experienced problems with their W13 car, but after making some amendments have seen their form improve.

"We've sharpened our tools in other areas so when we do get back to where we deserve to be, we'll appreciate it that much more,” Hamilton added. “Every weekend we're hoping to improve for sure.

"I don't know what to expect this weekend. We're constantly making changes to the car, aero-surfaces and everything. I'm hoping we discover something to move forward. In general, it's been a decent race for us."

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is looking to end a spell of two races without a win to help maintain his position at the top of the standings.

He finished second to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the latest Grand Prix in Austria, and when reflecting on his Red Bulls’ performance, admitted the team “didn't put the best package on track.”

"We didn't put the best package on track in Austria,” he said. “Then it causes issues with the tyres.

“I expect us to be more competitive here. It's important to score points even when you're not as competitive as you'd like.

"If that's our off weekend [in Austria] and we finish second, that's good for us. We need to understand our car better to not make the same mistake.

“Hopefully we won't do that again."

The 24-year-old expects another battle between Red Bull and Ferrari for pole position, and when asked whether another team could compete with the front runners in France, refused to entertain hype surrounding Hamilton and Mercedes.

“I don't know, maybe. I don't pay a lot of attention to that.

“It's more important to get the best out of ourselves because it's not been as straightforward as I would like.”

