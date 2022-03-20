Lewis Hamilton praised Ferrari for their one-two at the Bahrain Grand Prix and said he was "grateful" to finish third.

Hamilton had been in a circumspect mood over the last few days as his Mercedes team struggled to improve the performance of their new car, and it looked as if he would finish fifth with just a few laps to go.

However Hamilton benefited from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull being struck by a sudden failure before the Dutchman's team-mate Sergio Perez spun out on the last lap.

That promoted the Brit into third, allowing him to start the season on the podium.

Hamilton praised Ferrari as Charles Leclerc secured his third career win and Carlos Sainz took second.

"So happy to see them doing well again," he told Sky Sports. "They’re such a historic epic team so it’s great to see Charles and Carlos up there.

"This is really the best result we could have got. Of course it was unfortunate for the other two drivers but we did the best we could and we’re grateful for these points."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was relieved and optimistic after a few weeks of worry.

"If we had come in last year in third and fourth it would have been very frustrating but this year we are punching above our weight. I think third and fourth is a fantastic result," he told Sky Sports.

"I think with soft tyres, pure pace before the tyre degrades, we are almost there, not with Leclerc, but with the others. Putting hard [tyres] on is putting our hand in the toilet."

