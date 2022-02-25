Formula 1 team Haas has removed the branding from Russian sponsor Uralkali from its cars for the final day of pre-season testing Barcelona, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is an eye-catching statement from Haas, who previously donned their cars with Russian flags and Uralkali stickers as part of a sponsorship deal that was agreed last season.

Uralkali is owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, and reports have surfaced that his son Nikita has been pulled from the Haas lunch break press conference planned for Friday afternoon.

Haas released a statement on Thursday in relation to the omission of the Uralkali branding on its cars, which said: “Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday, 25 February,'

“Nikita Mazepin will drive as planned in the morning session with Mick Schumacher taking over in the afternoon. No further comment will be made at this time regarding team partner agreements.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has thrown the Russian Grand Prix, due to take place in September, in serious doubt.

Some of the sport’s biggest stars have spoken out in condemnation of the tragic events unfolding in Eastern Europe, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel saying he would not take part in any Russian Grand Prix, should it go ahead.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Max Verstappen said it was “not correct” to race in a country that was at war.

