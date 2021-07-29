Red Bull's presentation of new evidence and request for a reassessment of the penalty given to Lewis Hamilton for his collision with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix has been rejected by Formula 1 officials.

The Mercedes driver was judged "predominantly to blame" for a first-lap collision with his rival, and had already received a ten-second penalty.

But Red Bull wanted to understand in more detail how that decision had been made as the title race hots up.

Hungarian Grand Prix Hamilton criticises ‘cowardly and misguided’ anti-LGBTQ+ law ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix 9 HOURS AGO

Verstappen incurred no serious injuries despite crashing into a barrier at Copse Corner, while Hamilton went on to win the race and close the gap between the two to eight points.

The stewards for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix ruled that Red Bull had not presented any significant additional evidence.

Hamilton had said earlier in the day that he would make the same move on Verstappen or any other driver.

"I would do it exactly the way I did it last," he said. "In terms of how I have reviewed it or analysed, from all my experience. And my experience over the years speaks for a lot. I wouldn't change it."

Verstappen, meanwhile, remained angry with the celebrations of Hamilton and Mercedes after the win.

"One guy is in the hospital and the other is waving a flag around like nothing has happened after he pushed a guy into a wall with 51Gs," said the 23-year-old. "Not only that but the whole reaction of the team besides that.

That's not how you celebrate a win, especially how they got it. It shows how they really are.

"It comes out after a pressured situation. But I wouldn't want to be seen like that."

Formula 1 ‘Generational’ F1 rivalry intensifies as Mercedes face enquiry over Hamilton and Verstappen crash YESTERDAY AT 12:43