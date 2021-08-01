Lewis Hamilton was sent to the Mercedes team doctor before joining the post-race press conference at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Having finished third in a dramatic race in Budapest , the seven-time world champion was sent for assessment after he seemed disoriented during the podium celebrations.

An update from the Mercedes team announced that Hamilton was suffering from “fatigue and mild dizziness” following sweltering temperatures in Budapest.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff assured reporters that the move was a primarily precautionary one, saying: “You can just relate to it with the heat out there and a race like he had with tonnes of overtaking – that is exhausting.

“I think he should be all right, but better to be safe than sorry."

Hamilton arrived at the post-race press conference slightly late but apparently physically fine.

Verstappen took damage in the resultant melee and could only recover to tenth as Hamilton roared back to finish third and retake the lead in the drivers' championship.

Before being sent to the doctor, Hamilton was quick to pass on his congratulations to Esteban Ocon, who won his first ever Formula One race in a famous day for himself and his Alpine team.

“Huge congrats to the Alpine team and Esteban, who's been a shining star for some time and I’m really happy for him,” Hamilton said immediately after the race.

“Generally had an amazing crowd this weekend and thank you for all being here.

"Today was definitely tough – we always make it difficult for ourselves – and amazing to think we were the only ones on the grid at the start.

“I gave everything I had and had nothing left at the end.”

It had been a dramatic start for Hamilton despite his detachment from the first lap carnage, as a tactical gaffe from his team saw every other driver pit for dry tires before the race restart, leaving him as the only man on the grid to resume racing.

Hamilton was eventually called into the pits on the next lap, but the blunder left him with his work cut out to push through the grid for a podium finish.

He said: “The team said rain was coming so I saw everyone diving into the pits but we stayed – we came here this weekend not knowing how it would go and considering he start today I’ll take it.”

For Ocon, ecstatic celebrations in the car as he crossed the line continued well into the pit lane.

Having only ever made the podium once before, the Frenchman was overjoyed in his post-race interview.

“What a moment. It feels so good,” he said.

“We had some difficult moments that we overcame together with the team but what can I say? It’s fantastic.

“The teamwork all round – it’s been a fantastic day. Just a big thank you for the trust everyone is putting in me.

“We are back where we belong so that’s fantastic.”

