Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (1:18.750) topped the opening practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Spanish driver finished 0.130 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who leads the Drivers' Championship standings.

Verstappen split the two Ferraris, with his closest title rival Charles Leclerc a place further back ahead of Lando Norris, lapping well in the McLaren.

FP1 passed without major incident, though both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso did run off the Hungaroring track.

Beyond the top four, George Russell (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Hamilton (Mercedes), Norris's teammate Daniel Ricciardo and the two Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Alonso completed the top ten.

Aston Martin have introduced a new rear wing ahead of the race weekend in Mogyorod, tweaking their end-plate in a move that has caused controversy on the grid.

Their two drivers finished just outside the top ten, with Sebastian Vettel ahead of Lance Stroll.

Haas have also made significant changes ahead of the 13th race of the year, which continues with the second practice session later on Friday.

Verstappen has taken a commanding lead as he bids to defend the crown he won so controversially last year.

'If I make these mistakes, I deserve not to win the championship' - Leclerc after crash

The Dutchman has a 63 point advantage with ten race weekends to go after Leclerc was forced to abandon at the French Grand Prix.

