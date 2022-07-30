George Russell secured pole position in qualifying for the first time in his career at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.

The lap came out of nowhere after it had appeared that Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc would lock out the front row.

“I’m over the moon," Russell said afterwards.

"Absolutely buzzing. The lap time kept on coming. I came across the line and saw we went P1 and that was an incredible feeling.”

It was a dreadful day for Red Bull as Max Verstappen could only manage 10th after a technical problem in Q3, and team-mate Sergio Perez failed to make the cut in Q2, going 11th quickest.

That will mitigate any disappointment for Ferrari, who had looked set to take first and second. Instead the Spaniard Sainz was second, and Leclerc dropped back a row in third.

The rapidly improving Lando Norris continued his impressive weekend with a fourth place start tomorrow.

Lewis Hamilton could not match Russell's speed and finds himself in seventh for Sunday.

In Q1, Yuki Tsunodo, Nicolas Latifi and Alex Albon were cut alongside Pierre Gasly and the soon-to-be-retired Sebastian Vettel.

Q2 saw Perez, who had a lap deleted and reinstated, before being obstructed by Kevin Magnussen, joined by the Haas driver and his stablemate Mick Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu, and Lance Stroll.

Alpine's veteran Fernando Alonso was sixth quickest, pipped by the French team's other driver Esteban Ocon to fifth. Valtteri Bottas took eighth, and Daniel Ricciardo was eighth.

