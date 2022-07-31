Share
LAP 4/70 - ALONSO DEFENDING FROM VERSTAPPEN
Max Verstappen has climbed two places up to P8, and he now has a fight on his hands to get past the two-time world champion.
He eventually gets the job done up the hill and into the left hander of turn 5.
Meanwhile, Perez reports some power unit concerns, but his engineer reassures him that all is good with his car.
LAP 3/70 - GREEN FLAG
The VSC has ended, and Russell has made the most of the restart and has pulled out a gap to the Ferraris behind him. The advantage is currently at 2.7 seconds. Good news for Mercedes.
LAP 1/70 - LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!
George Russell defends the inside line into turn one to cover off Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, but both red cars just behind the Mercedes look like they have much more grip.
Russell leads, with Sainz in P2, and Leclerc in P3. Hamilton has made a great start and is up to P5.
At the end of the lap, a Virtual Safety Car is deployed after debris on the track following contact between Albon and Stroll.
CARS ARE ON THE GRID
We are almost ready for the formation lap. It is looking very cloudy above the race track, with some spits of rain falling on the circuit.
CAN GEORGE CONVERT POLE TO HIS FIRST WIN?
STRATEGY ALL DEPENDENT ON WEATHER
The strategy boffins are predicting a one or two-stop race this afternoon - but only if all goes to plan with the weather and we have a dry race. Some teams may decide to opt for the one-stop further down the grid as it has been traditionally very difficult to overtake on this circuit, due to how narrow it is, and the fact that teams will need to lean towards a very high downforce setup on their cars.
However, with rain already falling this morning in Budapest, and weather radars already suspecting some activity in the clouds north of the track, it could shake up things entirely, just as we saw in last year's edition of this Grand Prix.
GASLY TO START FROM PIT LANE
Some news from AlphaTauri to report. Pierre Gasly will start from the pit lane after opting to change the power unit on his AT03 without the approval of the FIA technical delegate.
There are also new power units on both Red Bull cars, but crucially, both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez remain within their power unit components allocation.
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this afternoon's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring here just outside Budapest. We should have an exciting race on our hands today after yesterday's qualifying session shook up the grid order.
George Russell starts on pole for the first time in his career, with his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton back down in P7, and Championship leader Max Verstappen starting from P10.
We are hearing that once again there are bands of heavy rain moving towards the circuit from the north, so if more wet conditions are to be expected today, it could really shake things up.