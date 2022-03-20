Max Verstappen complained that his team instructions cost him the chance of challenging for the lead at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, the current reigning champion, saw the opportunity to pass race leader Charles Leclerc go begging twice.

Each time was due to being instructed to take it easy on his out lap after pitting, and he felt that he was denied the chance to overtake the Monegasque Ferrari driver.

He angrily gave his view on the team radio, saying: “Okay, that is TWO times I have taken it easy on the out lap and not been in front. I am never, ever doing that again!”

With new tyre heating regulations, it takes longer for drivers to warm up their tyres as they get back into the action, so the advice may have been given to ensure Verstappen kept himself on track.

