Bernie Ecclestone thinks Lewis Hamilton risks being replaced at Mercedes if he fails to show that he is “bothered about losing”.

It has been a tough start to the season for Hamilton and Mercedes, with the constructor struggling to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari towards the front of the grid.

Hamilton currently sits in sixth position in the driver standings ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, while his team-mate George Russell is fourth.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez occupy the top two spots, with the reigning world champion Verstappen leading the way.

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone has been unimpressed by Hamilton’s performances and thinks Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will be “fed up” with his driver.

The 91-year-old believes Hamilton’s contract could come to an early end.

“Lewis might sell his position to Toto. This is how much I am getting, I’ll step down and give me half of what I would get. Toto can go and do one of his magic deals, offer someone less money and keep £20m,” Ecclestone suggested to the Daily Mail.

The ex-Formula One chief executive admits the form of George Russell - who has taken three podium places so far this season - has surprised him.

“I didn’t think [Russell] was that good but he has done an excellent job. I’m surprised. Or is it a case of Lewis doing a bad job? A bit of both. Toto is getting a bit fed up with Lewis. I don’t think he’s trying, do you? Let’s put it another way, Lewis doesn’t seem bothered about losing,” he said.

Ecclestone suggested outside factors - such as sponsorship deals - could be distracting Hamilton’s focus.

“I don’t know what he is doing dressing up in all those funny clothes. Has he a deal to it? Is it to get noticed? Maybe that’s it”, he said.

With more challenges still to come in the season, Ecclestone wants to see more fight from Hamilton and, as an experienced driver, thinks he should be acting as more of a role model for Russell, who is 13 years his junior.

“It’s not like him. He has a competitive nature but he’s taking losing a bit easy for my liking. I don’t think he is actively helping George. I don’t think he’s doing anything. I don’t think he cares too much. He’s not prepared to put the effort into winning that he did.”

