Daniel Ricciardo says he’s “committed to McLaren until the end of 2023” amid rumours he will be replaced after the current season.

Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021 on a three-year deal but his largely struggled and has been outshone by team-mate Lando Norris.

The new 2022 Formula One regulations were set to provide Ricciardo another opportunity following a disappointing first campaign at McLaren, which was somewhat saved by a win at the Italian Grand Prix, but the poor performances have continued.

Whilst Norris is seventh in the F1 standings on 64 points, Ricciardo is down in 12th having scored just 17 points at the halfway mark of the 2022 season.

"There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me," said Ricciardo.

"I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport. Appreciate it hasn't always been easy, but who wants it easy!

"I'm working my a** off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever.

"See you in Le Castellet. Daniel."

Who could replace Ricciardo at McLaren?

Ricciardo’s statement came just hours after McLaren signed Alex Palou to its racing team for what's expected to be the 2023 IndyCar season, rather than F1. Palou won the 2021 IndyCar title and is only 25 years old.

Another IndyCar young star is Colton Herta who had his first test in a McLaren F1 car on Monday and Tuesday at Portimao.

The 22-year-old is a development driver for McLaren and has been strongly linked to a seat in F1, after coming close to signing for Alfa Romeo last September.

"I do think I'm fast enough [for F1]," said Herta after the test.

"Whether they [McLaren] agree or not, I guess time will tell. Hopefully I can get some more chances in the car and kind of show."

Pierre Gasly was also linked to McLaren but he signed a new deal to remain at AlphaTauri for 2023 last month, whilst Sebastian Vettel’s contract at Aston Martin expires at the end of this year so he could be another option for the Woking-based team.

Formula Two champion Oscar Piastri is another possibility after he missed out on a seat in F1 for the current season, taking a seat on the sidelines as Alpine reserve driver.

Alpine have stated they are keen to get Piastri into F1, so may loan their junior driver out to a team such as McLaren.

